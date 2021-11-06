November 6, 2021

Metroid Prime 4, even Nintendo still knows when it will be released - Nerd4.life

November 6, 2021

According to his latest financial report, nintendo He doesn’t know yet when he’ll ever be able to Metroid Prime 4. That is, he will certainly have some planning in this regard, but he is not yet ready to report on it. In fact, the text is talking about a file date of publication from Metroid Prime 4 as TBA (to be announced), while other games like Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are listed as coming in 2022.

Basically, it’s best not to expect Metroid Prime 4 for 2022. We’ll talk about it again in 2023 or even 2024 (depending on how development unfolds). After all, the excellent Metroid Dread came out this year, so franchise fans had to satisfy the hunger, at least for a while. From a certain point of view, it would also be pointless to launch another Metroid next year.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced at E3 2017 with a short teaser trailer showing only the animated logo. Development at the time was in the hands of Bandai Namco, but something must have gone wrong, because on January 25, 2019, Nintendo announced that the game had been started from scratch and was assigned to a new team: Retro Studios. Since then, almost nothing has been heard of Metroid Prime 4, which remains a mystery.

