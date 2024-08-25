Metaphor: ReFantazio returns to show itself with 16 minutes of gameplay

The movie begins with the player choosing the next destination to reach. As you probably know, in the metaphor: ReFantazio Each activity and trip requires certain days of time. with specific plot objectives that must be achieved by a specific date. As a result, some advance planning is required for each activity.

Borrow: Rifantasio It is one of the most anticipated games this fall, especially for fans of JRPGs and Atlus games. With the launch date fast approaching, it is clear that the game cannot miss an important show like Gamescom 2024, which comes from Video with approximately 16 minutes of gameplay. .

Travel with carrier

As we can see in the video, in this particular case the Gracia Forest has been chosen as the destination, a two-day journey, with the player able to spend time in different ways, for example preparing his own equipment, cooking, interacting with other characters or even doing laundry. Not only that, in the middle the giant sailing ship used by the heroes can be targeted by monsters.

In fact, a large portion of the film shows all the possible events and activities that the player can do between one journey and another, with only the final minutes devoted to exploring the Gracia Forest dungeon, which seems to suggest Atlus’ desire to make travel between one location and another an important and memorable part of this adventure.

We remind you that the loan: ReFantazio will be available fromOctober 11 For PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC. In case you missed it, Atlus also released a new trailer in recent days showing off locations, bosses, and more.