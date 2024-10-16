Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Metallica announces its new album and tour in the United States and Europe

Metallica is back with a new album and a new tour. (File photo: singer and guitarist James Hetfield). Keystone/EPA Rizzo Scanpix/Mas Klaus Rasmussen

November 29, 2022 – 07:17

(Keystone-ATS) The legendary American metal band Metallica has announced the release of a new studio album next April, and a tour in Europe and North America in 2023 and 2024.

The “72 Seasons” album will be released on April 14, 2023, and will be immediately followed by concerts in Amsterdam and Paris, according to press releases from Metallica and entertainment and ticketing giant Live Nation. Concerts will follow from August to November 2023 in the United States and Canada, before returning to Europe from May 2024, and returning to North America again until September 2024.

The California quartet – whose founding members James Hetfield, 59, and Lars Ulrich, 58, have been playing and performing for 40 years – has promised two concerts on each of the stages they will perform on, with a different show each day.

Their 12th album – the first since 2016 – contains 12 songs, one of which, “Lux Aeterna”, was released in the last few hours.

