Messina Tenaro, Sister Rosalia Sentenced to 14 Years for Mafia Association and Receiving Stolen Goods







Matteo Messina Tenaro’s sister Rosalia was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Mafia association and receiving stolen goods. This was decided by Palermo magistrate Clelia Maltese at the end of this morning’s hearing in a brief trial against the accused. According to investigators, the woman helped her brother evade capture for years by managing the “Pizzini” transmission network, allowing Castelvetrano’s (Trapani) boss to maintain ties with the men of his gang while he was long at large. Last March 29, supported by public prosecutors Gianluca De Leo and Pierangelo Padova, a 20-year prison sentence was requested.

Accusation

Rosalia Messina received the money Arrest In March 2023, a few weeks later, his brother “Matteo” was surprised and arrested by the ROS Carabinieri, in collaboration with the GIS, at the La Maddalena Clinic in Palermo, where he had gone for a chemotherapy session. From the investigations coordinated by Prosecutor Mauricio De Lucia, Deputy Paolo Guido and Representatives Padova and De Leo, it emerged that the woman managed the employer’s “money” and communications. In this case he would have facilitated the exchange of “pizzini” (scraps of paper, notes version) between the Castelvetrano mafia boss and his associates during almost thirty years of hiding.

“Picino” that led to the arrest of Matteo Messina Tenaro

It’s a thank you “Pissino”On 16 January 2023 Rosalia Messina captures the last Corleonesi hidden under the chair leg at Tenaro’s house. ROS Carabinieri entered the woman’s house to place some bugs and found various notes containing some information about the health of her brother who had been suffering from cancer for some time. So the investigations led to the arrest of first the mafia boss and then his sister.

Who is Rosalia Messina Tenaro?

sister Matteo Messina was older than Tenaro, married to Filippo Guttataro, the brother of Giuseppe, the Mafia boss of Rosalia Brancaccio, serving a so-called “white life sentence” after serving 14 years for the Mafia.



The same fate for his son Francesco, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for the mafia. She helped her uncle (legally speaking) while his daughter Lorenza Guttadaro was a criminal lawyer.