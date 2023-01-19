Messina discovered tenaro, documents with initials and numbers. Campobello di Massara – A third hideout was discovered in Cronic

Some documents were found in the first hideout of Matteo Messina Tenaro searched by Rose in Campobello di Mazara, where the boss lived for at least six months. Among the documents found and currently being examined by Riss are some abbreviations and phone numbers that do not currently contain traces of the ledger. However, the tests inside the house in Vicolo San Vito are still ongoing. Police also found a third hideout where boss Messina Tenaro lived. It is an apartment located in Campobello di Mazara, a town where two other refugees of the mafia boss have been identified. A third hideout was also searched. Reports say it is vacant. The apartment is for sale. The police are investigating the identity of its owner.

Boss Matteo Messina Tenaro was absent from L’Aquila prison via video conference, where he is being held, in the bunker of the Malaspina prison in Caltanissetta, where he is accused of instigating the massacres of Capaci and through D’Amelio. This was stated by the President of the Court of Appeal. There was anticipation this morning inside the bunker where the appeals process against the boss accused of instigating the Capaci and Via D’Amelio massacres was taking place. It would have been the first time a courtroom fugitive was arrested in Palermo last Monday. A video link was activated with the prison of L’Aquila, where Messina Tenaro is, but the defendant gave up.

The hearing was adjourned to March 9 “to allow the defense to appear”. It was decided by the president of the Caltanissetta Maria Carmela Giannazzo court after the boss decided not to attend the hearing via video conference from L’Aquila prison. Lawyer Salvatore Baglio, one of the employer’s two public defenders, said Messina Denaro received an oral representation from a trusted defender appointed by his daughter-in-law, Lorenza Guettaro, and asked for the terms of the defense.

ANSA Institute The story of urban planner Marina Marino, who spent two years in Campobello di Mazara with the extraordinary commission that managed the municipality dissolved by the mafia: ‘surrounded by silence, suspicion and silence’. Threats and pistol shooting

Meanwhile, Messina Tenaro’s first chemotherapy session in prison was postponed: in order to limit possible contact with other prisoners, everything was ready in the room where he was being treated, in front of his cell, but at the last moment a further intervention of the boss doctor was requested. Professor Luciano Muti, head of the university-managed department of the L’Aquila hospital, then returned to the prison, who today saw him for the second time. According to what was learned, the doctors of the Oncology Department of the L’Aquila Hospital are still analyzing the evaluations of the patient’s medical documents, the results of the new tests and, at this stage, more tests to establish when. Administer chemotherapy.

Attorney General Patty: “We all hope that Messina Tenaro will cooperate”

“We all hope that he will cooperate, but none of us can know it. He is a depository of knowledge during the massacre of 92 and 94 that is still unproven and unknown by other collaborators”. The Attorney General of Caltanissetta, Antonino Patti, said this at the end of the trial of Matteo Messina Tenaro, via D’Amelio, celebrated before the Court of Appeal, as the instigator of the Capazi massacres. In Caldaniceta. The hearing was adjourned to March 9 to allow the appearance of the defendant’s trusted lawyer, Lorenza Guettadaro.

Andrea takes over Bonafede’s mother’s house, and the godfather is running under the identity of the man

The house owned by Andrea Bonafede’s mother, which the fugitive Matteo Messina Tenaro used during his escape, was seized. The house is located on the corner of via Marsala and via Gusmano in Campobello di Mazara. The ground floor apartment has two entrances. However, he has not lived in that house for some time. Bonafette’s mother lives in Tre Fontaine’s house with one of her daughters.

Employer’s driver at clinic: “I didn’t know it was Messina Tenaro”

“I didn’t know it was Matteo Messina Tenaro. Only a madman could have gone with him, knowing he was the boss.” This is how super fugitive driver Giovanni Lupino defended himself when he visited the La Maddalena clinic in Palermo last Monday. Pagliarelli’s defense lawyer Giuseppe Ferro said at the end of a verification hearing before an investigating magistrate at Pagliarelli prison. Lupino, 59, an olive merchant, said he did not know Messina Tenaro, who was introduced to him as Andrea Bonafede’s brother-in-law, and went with him because he had to undergo chemotherapy. Lupino, assisted by his lawyer Giuseppe Ferro, defended himself before the magistrate and said that he did not know that the person accompanying him was Matteo Messina Tenaro. The olive merchant explained that he had met him a few months earlier and had introduced himself as “Francesco” as the brother-in-law of Andrea Bonafate, a surveyor who had used a false identity card. Recorded by Super Fugitive. Lupino added that last Monday he accompanied him for the first time to Palermo, where the boss had to undergo a cycle of chemotherapy, because his health asked him for this courtesy. Gip Fabio Pilato has the right to verify the arrest of Giovanni Luppinoe in florente delicto and to decide on the request for pre-trial detention in prison. Lupino responds to impunity, aggravated and aided by the Mafia system.

Medical Adviser: I will clarify while enquiring

“My client has confidence in the judiciary and in the disciplinary forces to find the truth. I don’t think Dr Dumbarello’s approach would be any different from those who intend to provide the clarifications they can and are in a position to give”. This is what Giuseppe Pandaleo, the lawyer appointed as defense attorney by Alfonso Dumbarello, says. Campobello di Mazara’s doctor prescribed medical prescriptions to his client Andrea Bonafede, although boss Matteo Messina Tenaro used an alias to treat himself and make visits and examinations at health facilities (via an identity card and a health card).