Men and women, Lavinia Mauro turns the page with the former Giffino: the reckless

She disappeared from the limelight after announcing, at the beginning of the summer, the end of her relationship with Alessio Corvino, her choice after her career in the film Men and Women. Today, it seems that the former tronesta Lavinia Mauro has found her smile again alongside the former Giffino: Gennaro Lelio. This rumor was started by gossip expert Deianira Marzano, who announced on her Instagram profile: “Lavinia Mauro and Gennaro Lelio are back in the spotlight with an intimate dinner this evening in Milan at The Dome restaurant.”

A report confirmed that the model then clearly demonstrated her presence in The Dome on social media, as she did.

The last relationship of Givino’s ex, known to the public, is the relationship with Francesca De Andre. A story that was born during the participation in Big Brother 2019 and ended in the middle of gossip due to the statements made by the Campagna model about the passion of the relationship. At the time of GF, Francesca d’André was already engaged to Giorgio Tambellini, a businessman, who met with other women while in the Cinecittà loft. Only after Giorgio’s betrayal does Francesca decide to end the relationship and move on with Gennaro, if only for a short time.