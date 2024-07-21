“Memory really does expire in October”

From New York

Despite staying home after contracting Covid during his rallies in Nevada, President Biden chimed in yesterday with a sarcastic response to his rival Donald Trump’s closing speech at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. “Let’s start with this: Donald said he did a ‘fantastic job’ on Covid. Guys, this is the same guy who told us to inject ourselves with bleach while over a million Americans were dying,” he continued. “He was bragging about getting along with dictators. Because Trump wants to be a dictator himself. He said so himself.” Biden is promising to return to the campaign trail in person next week. Meanwhile, his wife, Jill, and Vice President Kamala Harris are trying to continue the campaign as if nothing had happened, while the number of House and Senate members calling for the president to withdraw has risen to 31.

Trump at first rally after attack (without plaster): “Thank God, it’s okay here, and Putin loves his country”

Resistance

The First Lady will travel to Paris for the opening of the Olympic Games on July 26, and will hold a fundraiser among American citizens in the French capital at the US embassy. On her return, she will stop in Martha’s Vineyard for a second fundraiser, with an event featuring TV host and comedian David Letterman as a special guest. Kamala Harris, for her part, was yesterday in Provincetown, Massachusetts, for a similar initiative that went much better than expected: the campaign was expected to raise $1 million, but instead the total reached $2 million, a sign of how big the blue campaign is. The country and above all the progressive citizenry support Biden’s continued candidacy. The assumption is that Hillary and Bill Clinton received public support yesterday, as they informed the White House that they were ready to help Biden in his re-election bid.

The Clintons are therefore positioning themselves in opposition to other party heavyweights, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama, who are instead privately pressuring Biden to withdraw on the basis of an internal party study that seems to prove that there is no plausible path to victory for the president. Indirectly, but not so much, Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator and darling of the left, also declared yesterday that Vice President Kamala Harris is, in her opinion, “ready to step up and unite the party.” For Warren, Kamala would be an excellent candidate, because thanks to her past as California’s attorney general, she would know how to deal with Trump, whose trials and indictments have been suspended thanks to the intervention of the Supreme Court. “Pass the torch,” chanted the demonstrators in front of the White House yesterday afternoon, repeating the slogan that we will see repeated on television tomorrow morning in an ad that will air during the hour of the political program Morning Joe, which Biden follows religiously.

The mysterious files

Meanwhile, in the background, a potential media bombshell is brewing that could bring down not just Biden but his associates. A group of Republican lawmakers is protesting the Biden administration’s refusal to once again release a series of audio recordings that could help resolve suspicions that the president’s poor debate performance last month was not just a “bad night,” but rather a manifestation of a chaotic problem that had been present for some time and was being hidden by White House staff.

The recordings include the two-day interrogation Biden underwent last October by then-special prosecutor Robert Hur, who was investigating classified documents Biden removed from the White House after the end of the Obama administration. Unlike Donald Trump, who also brought classified documents home but refused to return them and then lied about returning them, Biden returned the documents on his own and opened his residence to investigators. Hur did not charge Biden, but wrote that Biden appeared to him to be “an older, well-meaning man with a short memory.” Republicans have already been able to read the text of the question, but they are insisting on getting the audio as well, arguing that it is “in the public interest.” So far, the judge has been skeptical, suggesting that the request appeared to be motivated by a desire to “impress.” “But,” the judge objected, “I don’t think impressing is in the public interest.”

