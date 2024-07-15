Meghan Markle Gets Six-Figure Payout for Selling ‘Suits’ Movie Rights: Here’s How Much She Made

- everyone Articles From the website, and also from the app.
Up to $200,000 will be the amount. Meghan Markle – As the Mail on Sunday revealed – it was seized from the sale of the rights tosuit“All over the world, and operated by NBC Universal. Thanks to Netflix, the TV series starring Prince Harry’s wife Rachel Zane has had a new moment of greatness thanks to its spread in more than 240 countries. And the heroes clearly benefited from it.
There’s no confirmation of the exact amount they earned, but Deadline has an estimate. The US streaming giant appears to have paid $37.5 million (just over £29 million) for the licensing of the product. Of that, 3.6% was to be split between the six main parties, which is where the Duchess of Sussex got her payout: $200,000 (£155,000).
Harry and Meghan, Netflix set to end £80m deal: What happened?
The legal drama’s rebirth is certainly due to Meghan’s fascination with the public, who are interested in her professional affairs and, above all, her family affairs. However, the former actress has always expressed surprise about it, declaring that she has no idea how it happened.
Last year, “Suits” joined the Netflix and Peacock catalogues, becoming the most-watched show to air in 2023 and staying at the top of the charts for 12 consecutive weeks. Meghan Markle remained in the cast until 2017, when she announced her engagement to the son of King Charles III.
