Mef: 49 subsidiaries, 12 listed companies with a capital of 178 billion – Ultima Ora

February 28, 2022

(ANSA) – ROME, Feb 28 – At the end of 2021, the 12 companies controlled by Mef were listed on the stock exchange, ENAV, Enel, Eni, Fincantieri, Leonardo, Italgas, Poste Italiane, Rai Way, Saipem, Snam, STMicroelectronics, Terna, with a total value of 178 billion euros, 23.16% of the total value, and nearly 10 billion more than 168.4 billion at the end of December 2020. This is the result of the latest survey conducted by the Kumar Study Center on investing companies. The energy sector absorbs more than 72% of the turnover, followed by mechanics (14.3%) and transportation and communications (10.2%), with marginal shares in electronic communications, publishing, entertainment, sports, and services provided to the Palestinian Authority, in the environment area.

According to the data for 2020, the 49 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Mef (CoMar in its study does not consider 11 companies where CDP does not exceed joint control such as Encyclopedia Treccani, Rocco Forte Hotels, Telecom Italia, Webuild, etc.) and in The past two years, there has been a new growth trend of “state contractor”. Among the new companies, ITA-Italia Trasporti Aereo, Holding Reti Autostradali, ITsART or DRI d’Italia (in Invitalia, formerly steel maker and ILVA rehabilitation), associated with environmental transformation, Green.It (CDP and ENI) Renovit (CDP and Snam) ). The 2022 budget law also provided for the creation of “Giubileo 2025”, headed by the MEF and the other companies were transferred to the Mef after the parent company was commissioned, as happened to Anpal Servizi. On the other hand, the Expo 2015 has stopped working and is in the process of liquidation, while the Italian infrastructure, introduced with the 2020 budget law, has not yet been established (handle).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


