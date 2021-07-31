Medusa becomes ‘Gold Record’ in US with new collaboration with “Paradise” and Ed Sheeran

New big Finish line to i Jellyfish, One of the most successful home music groups in the world. Matia Vittel, Simone Gianni and Luca de Gregorio, the names of these three artists, have the potential to unleash hit songs around the world. «Heaven» Their latest single Jellyfish Has reached a climax 750 million streams Assets and certified as a few days ago Gold registration In United States. For the third time after that «Losing control» e «The piece of your heart» The Italian team achieves this feat and announces a new conception Ed Sheeran.

Conquests in Europe

‘On the old continent’ Jellyfish They already have four times the platinum in Ireland, double platinum in Slovakia and Switzerland, platinum in Italy, Australia, Brazil and South Africa, and Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Mexico, Holland, New Zealand, Sweden and Sweden. Further consolidates itself among artistsHouse The most influential in the world.

New startup

I Jellyfish Today we announce the collaboration of ninety international musicians, Ed Sheeran. The most listened songwriter in the world has actually chosen these Italian artists, the first remix of Bad Habits, the new single released last June.

Previewed on the DJ set that sold out last week at Echostage Washington DCThe remix is ​​available on all digital platforms starting today. Bad Habits – Medusa Remix Electronic with Very Attractive Sounds.

It turns out

After the DJ was set on July 10 at the exit ceremony Novi ChadIn Serbia, the first leg of the European tour will take them to Greece, on August 8 and 15 in Cao Paradiso, Mykonos, and then to Croatia at the Parachute Festival, Zrce, on August 12. England In El Ro, London, on August 21 and 22, and finally in Rio de Janeiro, Italy, on August 6, and in Loreto, Lido de Jesolo, on August 28. Rather today eveningOn Friday, July 30, Meduja will play in it HamptonsShoot in Chicago and Las Vegas tomorrow and Sunday, respectively.

