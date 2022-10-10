Medicine Exam 2022: Ranking first pass analysis

Medicine Exam 2022

Medicine exam 2022: first pass online ranking –

on me the University First pass to arrange Medicine Exam 2022. At this point, students who have seen their status change to their assignment have 4 business days to completeJoin the university of their mission.

First place in the sliding medicine exam 2022



Sort or pass. The second pass will be released on October 14. All Reserved Candidates who intend to stay in order and then wait for the other pass must enter their Reserved Area on the Website the University And give confirmation of interest by 12.00 on the fifth working day after posting. The second pass will be released on October 14.

Ranking analysis and updated minimum score



TestBusters experts analyzed the file First pass to the ranking: The Minimum points to enter updated It stands at 33, position 13950 in the MedBioTec Messina Messina. Overall, the first tranche registered a withdrawal rate of 2.7% versus 4.3% last year.

