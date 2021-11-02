November 2, 2021

MediaWorld is in a hurry and launches its first Black Friday specials

Gerald Bax November 2, 2021

The Black Friday It is set on November 26, 2021, but apparently media world Not in the skin and has already launched premieres with the new flyer. The latter is part of the initiative black novemberIt seems that the popular chain intends to cover an entire month of discounts.

MediaWorld presents its first Black Friday flyer (1-10 November 2021)

MediaWorld’s new flyer dedicated to early Black Friday is about many tech products, including smartphones (Android and iOS), tablets, TVs, computers, and wearables. This is indeed a rather rich initiative, valid both in participating stores and online Until November 10, 2021: Let’s get acquainted with the most exciting offers.

The MediaWorld smartphone presents

MediaWorld IT . Offers

MediaWorld TV Shows

Other MediaWorld Shows

These were just some of the deals for this first part of Black Friday MediaWorld. If you want to discover them all, all you have to do is follow the link below. Remember to bookmark our pages dedicated to Black Friday Real, of which there are only a few weeks left.

All Black Friday MediaWorld flyer deals (November 1-10, 2021)

You may be interested in: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Review

