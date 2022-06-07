McDonald’s reopens in Modica after 13 years and challenges Modica scacce

Modica – revenge. Thirteen years after a searing defeat in the kitchen, McDonald’s returns to Modica and returns to challenge Modica, who won the first half of a street food match.

McDonald’s will open soon in Modica Bassa, in the historic center, and will be in a pedestrian and car transit area.

In the first decade of the 2000s, the virtual Mac experience in the Sorda neighborhood caused quite a stir, in a place inaccessible to students, many of whom were not motorized and accustomed to snacking in places close to their school.

Realizing the error, this time American sandwich managers have located a strategic location that could force high-traffic for people who can get to a Mac on foot.

In 2009, Modica’s Kitchen, with its strength, was said to have defeated the international and unknown foodie of McDonald’s. Perhaps that is the case. But perhaps the location of the place also affected the sinking of that experience.

In a few weeks, the Mac opens in low Modica and the second half is played: Double Cheesburger, or scaccia di onion and tomato?