M&C Saatchi launches M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Europe, appointing Carlo Noceda as CEO

M&C Saatchi It has reorganized its UK operations into a single group providing connected innovation and a comprehensive service to the UK and Europe.

Marcus Beavers Nominated UK Group CEO He will lead the new structure and oversee the agency Sports and entertainment in the United Kingdom and a newly created British agency bringing together companies Advertising, export, global and social issues From London.

To accelerate the growth of its existing sports and entertainment offering in Europe, the Group launched this business to m&c saatchi sports and leisure europe, Which brings together M&C Saatchi’s expertise in sports and entertainment across the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, with a focus on connected creativity to solve marketing challenges.

M&C Saatchi is Europe’s leading sports and entertainment company CEO will be Carlo Noceda (pictured), Who also holds the positions of CEO of M&C Saatchi EU and President of M&C Saatchi Italia. Will join Noseda Richard Thompson,il president From M&C Saatchi UK which will now also be Non-Executive Chairman M&C Saatchi Sports & Leisure Europe.

“I am delighted to be appointed CEO of our sports and entertainment offering in Europe. M&C Saatchi is known for its unique blend of expertise and creativity, and we have exciting plans to take our sports and entertainment offering to the next level. Our customers increasingly want a single, pan-European platform that is fully activated and configured according to their needs. Today’s news represents another step towards our group’s plan to do just that, ensuring every client has full and immediate access to our comprehensive creative offering.Noseda said.