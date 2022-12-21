Mbappe spoke angrily in front of his colleagues in the first half of the final

In the first half of the World Cup final in France It seemed almost impossible to make up for two goals against Argentina because they were too little strong, boring, physically on the ground and technically made too many mistakes in the first half, conceding – in addition to goals – too much to the Celesians. superior in every way. We needed a strong shake to get back into the game: one of the little ones gave it, Mbappe 24 years old, but already world champion in 2018. Un A true leader’s speech who recreated the character of the team.

Mbappe’s speech in the dressing room

Deschamps had already made himself heard in the 40th minute, removing Giroud and Dembélé to give a signal to the team, beyond recognition. Even so, more was needed. In the locker room, Mbappe took the floor, standing in front of his teammates, and began: “It’s the game of our lives and we couldn’t play it any worse, what are we going to do? Do we go back to the field and let them continue like this? Or do we add some intensity and start winning duels? “. Then complete – as mentioned by S – in the escalation of energy: “We have to give more, it’s the World Cup Final! Come on, Two goals, but we can come back. It is only played once every four years…”. We knew then how it ended, Mbappe took the team on his shoulders, in the dressing room and on the pitch, scoring a hat-trick.