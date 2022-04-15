April 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Maybe something new is coming - Nerd4.life

Maybe something new is coming – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 15, 2022 1 min read

There are now many indications that Square Enix is ​​about to announce it something new About Final Fantasy 9, the beloved chapter of the saga, which was originally released on PSX. This has been something that has been moving clear for some time, at least since November.

At the time, one of the game’s designers, Kazuhiko Aoki, hinted that news regarding the beloved Japanese RPG might arrive soon. At least that’s how his comment posted on the PlayStation Blog to launch the original game on PlayStation Now was interpreted.

There are now other signs pointing in the same direction. Meanwhile, there was a recent data theft in GeForce Now, as there was talk of a Final Fantasy 9 remake. Looking at a lot of other information stolen, it turned out to be legitimate, like the one on Kingdom Hearts 4 and beyond. PlayStation titles for PC, many believe that too.

In addition, Square Enix has re-released the game video on Youtubereleased a vinyl soundtrack and announced the animated series, which shows a lot of action around Final Fantasy IX.

Of course, it’s always possible that it’s all a coincidence, but at this point it’s also fair to believe in it a bit.

See also  The campaign is designed around normal difficulty - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

News Abstraction, “How to Clear Google History in One Click” – Libero Quotidiano

April 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The latest update news, available in preview for both Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead – Nerd4.life

April 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S releases still postponed

April 14, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Andrea Rupsiak, her fianc, defends herself: “She’s not gone, she’s gone.” To her father: I’m in trouble

April 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Agrigento, “2,500 euros for a job in a non-existent NATO base”: Fake roofer scam for 150 unemployed during lockdown

April 15, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

We can shape a saggy, flat butt and make it firmer and toned with this cheap item and some easy exercises.

April 15, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Maybe something new is coming – Nerd4.life

April 15, 2022 Gerald Bax