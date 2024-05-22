May 22 Severe weather warning for thunderstorms

Rain, wind and hail again at Monza and Brianza. After 4pm on Wednesday 23rd May, the rain started again. Respecting the civil protection forecasts of the Lombardy region, a new yellow code alert has been issued. The warning concerns the hydraulic node of Milan, which includes the province of Monza and Brianza: an important warning of danger.

Predictions

“Significant instability with frequent and intermittent showers and thunderstorms is forecast in the region today 22/05, will be more widespread in the afternoon and may also affect the plains. The possibility of locally strong events is indicated, but remains a low probability. Events and reduced organized rain will persist over Europe. A very unstable impulse associated with the region will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms from tomorrow morning 23/05, the Natural Hazards Watch Operations Center forecasts.

“More solid events are expected over western sectors in the first part of the day, widespread through the morning and afternoon. Partial showers are expected over western sectors and plains with total rainfall of 15 to 30 mm/12 hours. Isolated peaks of 30 to 50 mm/12 hours over areas affected by storm centres. At times with moderate-low probability, wind intensity is expected in the southwest quadrants in the boundary reliefs”.