Maxima from Holland, dress from 13 years ago and her daughter Amalia’s style

Maxime Dolandy She stunned everyone again with her evening gown. Valentino House With whom he had First appeared in 2011 And it was simply gorgeous. This time, her daughter Amalia made a style mistake, opting for a very tight-fitting look for a State Council dinner at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, which did not suit the princess at all.

Maxima Holland, Valentino dress 13 years ago

After her evening gown at the Prince’s Day party, Máxima of the Netherlands once again shines in a heavenly look. At the State Council dinner at the palace, the Queen appeared in a very elegant light blue dress, designed by Valentino. It is a long, straight model with a puffy skirt and is strapless, leaving the shoulders, part of the back and chest exposed, and a fabric belt with a jewel buckle.

The uniqueness of this lace dress lies in the fact that Máxima has kept it in her wardrobe for 13 years. In fact, she first showed it off in 2011, at the wedding of Albert and Charlene of Monaco. And she proposed it again in 2021. The king is simply gorgeous and has sparked admiring comments on social media, like this one: “Queen Maxima is gorgeous. I love seeing her recycled clothes. Her hair and makeup are so beautiful and the jewelry is amazing. His smile is his best accessory, as always. The King looks tired or worn out. I have noticed that in recent months he seems to have aged. It will be the burden of being the King.”

The commentary mentions the sovereign’s truly stunning jewels. As with her style, Máxima loves volume and very large sizes even for precious things. Thus, at the dinner party, she showed off the diamond set and aquamarine earrings to Queen Wilhelm, grandmother of her husband Willem-Alexander. But this time she did not wear the tiara, as she did in 2011.

Amalia Holland, the dress is too tight

If Maxima is the best, her daughter Amalia opts for a dress that is too tight, and completely inappropriate for a formal dinner. The Crown Princess wore a figure-hugging satin and crepe dress in electric blue, with a twisted front where the train turns into a stole. The model is signed Alex Perry and Costa 1,230 euros.

Amalia pairs it with navy blue velvet Gianvito 105 pumps borrowed from her mother and a matching handbag. Like the Queen, she also wears some statement jewellery, most notably a Dutch Diamond Trellis necklace and matching drop earrings. Her hair is beautiful and sophisticated, a low braided knot that is really elegant.

Amalia doesn’t look too happy to be at the formal banquet. Smiles are few and her serious, stern look certainly contrasts with the energy and positivity of her mother Maxima.