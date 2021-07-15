Matteo Renzi, mother Laura Bovoli has been acquitted of fraud bankruptcy charges in Kunio

Laura Bovolic, Mother of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Was released From the court of Kunio from the charge of Competition in fraudulent bankruptcy Documentary Due to the bankruptcy of a Kunio company, The Direct SRL, Which was the reason for the spread Advertising material Of large retailers. The decision came after an hour in the council room. Bovoli is not in the courtroom. Directa went bankrupt in 2012 when the former prime minister’s mother was in charge “Events 6” Of Rignano Sal’arno, who won advertising contracts from large supermarket chains.

‘Event 6’ also relied on Directa for the distribution of advertising leaflets, which subcontracted the distribution. In Bovoli there was the indictment of Kunio’s lawyer Collaborated Mirco Provencato, who negotiated with the owner of Directa – on – False accounts Of the community. Attorneys Stefano Bugnera and Dora Bison, Powell’s bodyguards and another defendant (also acquitted), clarified that the letters contested by the attorney were not available. Has no influence on accounting Of Directa and, therefore, bankruptcy.