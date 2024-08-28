Matteo Bassetti sounds the alarm about water bottles being contaminated with bacteria and mold: His advice

For years Water bottles They have become a common accessory in the daily lives of many people, especially in the summer, when it is essential to drink water and stay hydrated. They are a cheaper and more environmentally sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles, but they can hide their potential Health riskssuch as pollution from bacteria and moldif not used properly, as the infectious disease specialist reminds us. Matteo Bassetti.

Matteo Bassetti sounds alarm over water bottles

“until Water bottles Water can be pollution And the colony by bacteria, fungi, mold or algae“

It is a warning of that. Matteo Bassettidirector of infectious diseases at the San Martino Clinic in Genoa, calls out on his Facebook page the potential health risks of using bottled water.

In fact, water bottles can be subject to pollution Able to promote the growth of microorganisms, especially if they come stay in the sun Or in places where temperatures rise, such as the passenger compartment of a car in the summer.

Bassetti’s advice on using water bottles

In this position Matteo Bassetti presents: Some tips To avoid and reduce health risks in daily use of water bottles. Here they are:



Change the water frequently, at least every 4-5 hours, especially if temperatures are high;

Avoid filling the bottle for use for more than 24 hours;

Clean the bottle with two or three washes before filling it. If we use it at home, we use the remaining water for washing the garden, vases and household cleaning;

Every 3-4 times we use it, we add a lemon slice or a quarter teaspoon of baking soda to the water.

How to wash your water bottle

The best way to avoid risks is to wash and sterility Often canteen.

In a With the rescue plan Regarding the use and maintenance of water bottles created byHigher Institute of Health In collaboration with the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, a simple and quick method has been demonstrated. bottle cleaning.

Fill the bottle halfway with hot water, then add a drop of dishwashing liquid and shake vigorously for a few seconds.



Then rinse it, perhaps using a non-abrasive pipe cleaner to better reach the bottom and inner walls. Then let the bottle dry upside down.



