Off

Political Editorial Board



President in Krakow: Europe “will always be ready for cooperation to reduce tensions, respecting the independence and sovereignty of each state”

“The United States alone is not enough to counter those who trample international stability and international law. We must not leave them alone, and the only possibility is to acquire real, effective military capabilities.” This was underlined by President Sergio Mattarella, speaking at the 19th summit of the Areolos Group in Krakow, which focused precisely on transatlantic relations. Europe “respects the independence and sovereignty of each state and is always ready for cooperation to ease tensions” but for Mattarella “those common powers of the Union are indispensable”, apparently “in the hope that they will never have to be used”.

According to Russia, “the European Union will not be an insurmountable obstacle. What can stop her? Deterrence is a union with sufficient military capabilities, which can only ensure a real common security. At the same time, it guarantees the strong maintenance of the Atlantic Alliance, because, with full complement , NATO will be strengthened,” continued the President, who convened the Supreme Security Council at 10 a.m. on Wednesday the 23rd. On the agenda are the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.









































































































See also Summer break! Other violent storms across Italy between Thursday and Friday, updates »ILMETEO.it

“Personally, I feel more than regret, regret to see the abundance of financial resources for the purchase of weapons, taking them away from social uses – Mattarella underlined again -. From health to climate change, from culture to infrastructure. But, considering the aggression and reciprocity of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, We are forced to do so by the sudden climate change on our continent due to its astonishing manifestation of military aggression outside of history and reason. The calamity of the victims and the territory”. Thus President Sergio Mattarella Araulos spoke at the 19th Summit of the Group.

Diario Politico Newsletter If you want to stay informed about political news, subscribe to the newsletter “Political Diary”. It is dedicated to Corriere della Sera subscribers and arrives twice a week at 12. Click here.