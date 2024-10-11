Friday, October 11, 2024
Search
Top News

Mattarella: “The EU will not leave the US alone in preserving peace”

By: Noah French

Date:

Off
Political Editorial Board

President in Krakow: Europe “will always be ready for cooperation to reduce tensions, respecting the independence and sovereignty of each state”

“The United States alone is not enough to counter those who trample international stability and international law. We must not leave them alone, and the only possibility is to acquire real, effective military capabilities.” This was underlined by President Sergio Mattarella, speaking at the 19th summit of the Areolos Group in Krakow, which focused precisely on transatlantic relations. Europe “respects the independence and sovereignty of each state and is always ready for cooperation to ease tensions” but for Mattarella “those common powers of the Union are indispensable”, apparently “in the hope that they will never have to be used”.

According to Russia, “the European Union will not be an insurmountable obstacle. What can stop her? Deterrence is a union with sufficient military capabilities, which can only ensure a real common security. At the same time, it guarantees the strong maintenance of the Atlantic Alliance, because, with full complement , NATO will be strengthened,” continued the President, who convened the Supreme Security Council at 10 a.m. on Wednesday the 23rd. On the agenda are the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.




















































See also  Summer break! Other violent storms across Italy between Thursday and Friday, updates »ILMETEO.it

“Personally, I feel more than regret, regret to see the abundance of financial resources for the purchase of weapons, taking them away from social uses – Mattarella underlined again -. From health to climate change, from culture to infrastructure. But, considering the aggression and reciprocity of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, We are forced to do so by the sudden climate change on our continent due to its astonishing manifestation of military aggression outside of history and reason. The calamity of the victims and the territory”. Thus President Sergio Mattarella Araulos spoke at the 19th Summit of the Group.

Diario Politico Newsletter

If you want to stay informed about political news, subscribe to the newsletter “Political Diary”. It is dedicated to Corriere della Sera subscribers and arrives twice a week at 12. Click here.

October 11, 2024 (Modified October 11, 2024 | 4:01 PM)

© All rights reserved

See also  Identified by birthmark on neck
Previous article
Leo: “Agreed, no extension.” Renovation Bonus, Maybe Save 50% on First Homes – News

Popular

More like this

Leo: “Agreed, no extension.” Renovation Bonus, Maybe Save 50% on First Homes – News

Karen Hines Karen Hines -

“Formula 1 goes beyond motorsport and aims for global entertainment.”

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently outlined his vision...

Solar energy in space, the Zeus project aims to double its efficiency

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
metweb "European project"Zeus”, coordinated by Lund University...

Davis Cup 2024, good 1st place in Group 4 for USA. 3-0 against Chile and qualification is on the horizon

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -
After the clear victory achieved by Germany yesterday over...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Leo: “Agreed, no extension.” Renovation Bonus, Maybe Save 50% on First Homes – News

Economy 0

“Formula 1 goes beyond motorsport and aims for global entertainment.”

Entertainment 0
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently outlined his vision...

Solar energy in space, the Zeus project aims to double its efficiency

Science 0
metweb "European project"Zeus”, coordinated by Lund University...

Popular News

Leo: “Agreed, no extension.” Renovation Bonus, Maybe Save 50% on First Homes – News

Economy 0

“Formula 1 goes beyond motorsport and aims for global entertainment.”

Entertainment 0
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently outlined his vision...

Solar energy in space, the Zeus project aims to double its efficiency

Science 0
metweb "European project"Zeus”, coordinated by Lund University...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska