Mattarella Friday afternoon in Catania

Catania – twenty-two specialties. A kind of mini Olympics Which will take place between Catania and Palermo (and partly also Syracuse) and which will include 4,500 young athletes between the ages of 10 and 13 and their technicians. A sports festival in which the United States and Australia will also participate. Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela.

It is the ninth edition of the Kony Cup Which is coming this year side by side Also by the Agnelli Foundation to raise awareness of sports in school activities. Everything is ready for the opening ceremony of the event, which will take place on Friday afternoon in the University Square in Catania.

A real event also recognized by prestigious attendees Head of State Sergio Mattarella: For the first time ever. With him too President of CONI, Giovanni Malago. From October 3 to 6, Sicily will be the scene of a celebration of life and values.

The President of the Republic also comes to testify. Far from the protocol and ceremony, far from the rhetoric and the triviality of things that have already been heard and resented, Friday’s message is a powerful message launched in a region with an appetite for redemption and a desire to be seen. Youth and sport have become a revolutionary union: or at least that is what we like to imagine.

