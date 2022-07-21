Mattarella dissolves the House of Representatives, and votes on September 25. Draghi to Ministers: We are proud of the work done – Politics

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, after hearing the Speakers of the two branches of Parliament, signed, pursuant to Article 88 of the Constitution, Decree dissolving the Senate and the House of Representatives, which was signed by the Prime Minister. Voting takes place on September 25th.

“As officially announced – said the head of state – I have signed the dissolution decree to call for new elections Within 70 days as expected. Parliament’s last action is always the last action.” “The political situation led to this decision. The discussion, the voting and the modalities made it clear that there were no prospects for a new majority.”

‘Before the Chambers’ – Mattarella highlighted – there are ‘many important obligations that must be fulfilled for the good of the country’. He added that “these needs – as he said – are accompanied by the implementation of the national program for the national force within the agreed time frame.” “The measures to combat the epidemic cannot be ignored.” The decree of dissolution will be delivered to the Presidents of the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies by the Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Ugo Zampete, and the Chambers will be signed by the Head of State Sergio Mattarella.

“I think it was a shameItaly was betrayed because the parties that decided not to vote of confidence in the government did so only for selfish interests.” This is what the Democratic Party Secretary said. Enrico Letta In an interview with the BBC, commenting on the political crisis that led to the resignation of Mario Draghi.

CDM. “We should be proud of the work we have done, following the term of the President of the Republic, in the service of all citizens. Italy has everything to be strong, reliable and credible in the world. You have shown day after day in these months of government.” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this at the CDM.

ANSA Agency I have resigned. The Prime Minister (ANSA) said there was still time to salute, now let’s get back to work.

“I will take with me a very fond memory of these meetings, and the exchanges I had with you individually. There will still be time for greetings. Now let’s get back to work.” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this at the CDM. “I would like to thank first and foremost the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, for the confidence he has placed in me and the wisdom with which he has managed this phase of the crisis. I would also like to thank all of you, for your dedication, generosity, and pragmatism which you have shown in these months.” Prime Minister said.

ANSA Agency If Mattarella is dissolved today, the vote will take place on September 25. Ossi: Voting on this date is not a problem for Jews (ANSA)

BRUNETTA and CANGINI LEAVE FI Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta leaves Forza Italy. He announced this in a note saying “By not voting for confidence in Draghi, Forza Italia has betrayed its history and values. It is not me who is gone, it is Forza Italia that is letting itself go.” Andrea Cangini leaves Forza Italy. This was confirmed by the Italian senator, who voted yesterday in favor of confidence in the Draghi government in opposition from the party, and remained in the classroom unlike the other forces. “I am aware of the fact that by renewing my confidence in the Prime Minister in line with what Forza Italia said and did two days ago, I would have automatically taken myself out of the party,” he added. “For reasons of style, I do not express opinions on how Forza Italia has managed this crisis, a decision with which I did not agree, I am convinced that it is against the interest of the country and which I have never had the opportunity to discuss in a forum I am grateful to President Berlusconi for the opportunities he has given me and the confidence with which He showed it to me in recent years, but what happened yesterday marks a break with the realm of values ​​I’ve always believed required. That I step away from myself and begin serious political thinking.” Mara Karvgna, Minister of Southern Affairs, said in a note.

M5s, ALEMANNO LEAVES THE MOVE AND GOES TO IV – Rep. Soave Alemanno leaves the M5s. The Boulani MP, who recently criticized the party’s choice not to support the Draghi government, announced her farewell on Facebook, saying that she was “bitter”, explaining that “the one I wrote in the last period is a bad page that I did not want to read.”

Dragons enter the room – “First of all, thank you.” These are the words with which Prime Minister Mario Draghi opened his address in the hall. A long applause followed. “In light of the vote voiced by the Senate last night, I am requesting a suspension of the session to go to the President of the Republic to inform my decisions,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in the House of Representatives.

forget A few days ago, Draghi told the joke about “heartless” bankers (video) (ANSA)

Chamber President Roberto Fico read in the chamber room the letter that Mario Draghi had informed of his resignation submitted as Prime Minister. The bicycle was full of deputies, who waited between the ocean liner and the yard to resume work. Fico announced that the leaders of the Montecitorio group would meet at 1 p.m. The semester session will resume at the end of the meeting.

Only two of the three ministers from the M5s followed the brief speech that Prime Minister Mario Draghi gave this morning in the room from the government offices: Federico de Inca and Fabiana Dadoni. The Minister for Relations with Parliament was the only one of the two who applauded convincingly Draghi, standing at the acclamation in the chamber. Agrarian Policy Minister Stefano Patuanelli was absent, and Youth Policy Minister Dadon did not participate in the standing ovation, which was put on the far right of the bench with Northern League Ministers Erika Stefani and Massimo Garavaglia.