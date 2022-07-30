July 30, 2022

Matching program, where it can be watched on TV and live

Mirabelle Hunt July 30, 2022

Nashville (Tennessee) SummerSlam time! Everything is ready for The biggest party of the summerone of the Big Four in WWE along with the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and Survivor Series, if an excellent live event. The event will take place approximately 30 days before one of the biggest events in recent years, live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. September 3 will be the time for Clash at The Castle, an event that will make Wales and beyond crazy.

How do you see it on TV and broadcast

In the Italian night between Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July (starting at 2 a.m.) At the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, a spectacular show that is available and visible on the WWE Network is planned. At 1am, the match will begin, and it will be visible for free on all WWE social channels.

SummerSlam 2022, Match Card

The main event will be the final challenge – the defining challenge – between WWE World Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who will face each other in a last permanent match.

  • Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (last permanent WWE Undisputed Championship match)
  • Pat McAfee vs. Said Corbin
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (WWE United States Championship match)
  • Usos vs. game. Street Earnings (Tag Team Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship) – Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett
  • Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
  • Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match)
  • Logan Paul vs. Feature
  • The Mysterio’s (Rey & Dominik) vs The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damien Priest)
