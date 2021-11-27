Matches November 27, schedule, streaming, standings – OA Sport

Today, November 27, the third day of the 2021 Davis Cup starts. All groups will play today between Turin, Innsbruck and Madrid, with the six matches distributed between morning and afternoon.

At 16:00 it will be the turn In Italy, Who will welcome the Pala AlpiTour with Colombia. blues music Filippo Volandri They came from a very convincing victory with the United States. The South Americans are a less talented team in the singles, but the couple Farah Kabal It can be a bad thing to peel off the confrontation in my doubles: the main thing is to go straight to 2-0. Instead the morning will witness the protagonistAustralia from Alex de Minaur, That after losing 3-0 to Croatia needs to get full points withHungary.

The Innsbruck morning will instead see the big match between Group C France NS United kingdom. For transalpines, victory means automatic passage of the round after success returns with Czech Republic, but Brits start their favorites with Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans. afternoon Serbia By Novak Djokovic will try to close the accounts of Group F with Germany.

However, in Madrid, it marks the debut of Russia, Likely to be the preferred title, who will deal withEcuador In the afternoon. In the morning instead it will be the time between Kazakhstan and Sweden, With the latter that if he wins he can win an unexpected qualification.

Davis Cup Program

Saturday 27 November (10.00 am)

– Madrid: Kazakhstan – Sweden (Group Two).

Innsbruck: France – United Kingdom (Group C)

Turin: Australia – Hungary (Group D)

Saturday 27 November (4.00 pm)

– Madrid: Russia – Ecuador (Group A).

Innsbruck: Serbia – Germany (Group F)

Turin: Italy– Colombia (Group E)



Davis Cup on TV

LIVE TV – SuperTennis (Italy – Colombia)

Live broadcast – Supertennis.tv (Italy – Colombia, Australia – Hungary); Supertinix

Live writing – OA Sport will follow the match between Colombia and Italy.

Photo: La Presse