Massive cyberattack in Iran: Nuclear facilities also hit

Iran was reportedly subjected to a cyber attack that included government websites and nuclear facilities. “Almost every branch of the Iranian government, judicial, legislative and executive, was affected by this attack, resulting in the theft of information,” said Abolhassan Firouzabadi, former secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council for Cyberspace, according to reports by Iran Radio International.

“Our nuclear facilities, along with vital networks such as fuel distribution, municipal services, transportation and ports, were also attacked,” he added.

The use of pagers and walkie-talkies on board aircraft is prohibited

According to what was reported by the Iranian news agency “ISNA”. Tehran banned the use of pagers and walkie-talkies on all airline flightsThis came a few weeks after the sabotage of the devices that led to the killing of at least 39 people in Lebanon linked to Hezbollah, an ally of Iran. “Any electronic communications device, with the exception of mobile phones, has been banned from entering airline cabins or unaccompanied cargo,” said Jafar Yazerloo, spokesman for the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization.

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament to Beirut

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf is visiting Beirut today to carry, in his words, a message from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “in solidarity with the Lebanese people, the government and the resistance.” ‘. At the end of the meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, two Hezbollah deputies accompanied the Speaker of the Council to Al-Basta, a neighborhood in central Beirut that was subjected to Israeli air strikes on Thursday evening, in which 22 people were killed. Standing in front of the rubble, Baqir Qalibaf said: “We support and stand in solidarity with the Lebanese people and will stand by them in these difficult times.”