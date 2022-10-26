Massimo Casciari against the tide over Meloni: “This is not a right-wing speech. France’s “awakening”? I’m angry”

Philosopher Massimo Casciari says that Georgia Meloney yesterday at Room It is not one Speech ownership or identity. But, in contrast, the new prime minister “has lined up a list of things that every previous government should have done, and sometimes promised to do, that no one has been able to do,” he said today. Print. MelonsAccording to the philosopher, “That is correct pride Having come to a place that other women before her could not reach and the symbolic meaning of this breakthrough ». This is because “she herself said It cannot perform miracles. Also, it has been demanded to solve the problems which have not been solved by the previous governments for thirty years under emergency conditions. To do so, he must avoid as much as possible Community and conflicts with Europe“. For this reason “it is necessary to find an agreement with Brussels. with other European partners. What angered me was the attitudes of the leaders of the French government who declared that they would not help foreign countries. supervision About Italian Democracy. Italians watch over Italy.

