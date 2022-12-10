Masset detains former MEP Antonio Panzeri and Vice President Eva Kaili from Qatar to the EU Parliament.

Listen to the audio version of the article

Seven, including a former Italian MEP from the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group Antonio Panzeri and General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ETUC). Luca Vicentini “The shutdown comes amid an investigation by Belgian judges into a criminal organization suspected of having infiltrated the heart of the European Parliament and meddling in EU politics. Qatar»

This was reported by the newspapers Le Soir and Knack, according to which on the morning of December 9 “federal judicial police conducted 14 searches in various municipalities of Brussels, in particular in Ixelles, Schaerbeek, Crainhem, Forest”.

Also, it was performed in the area of ​​Bergamo A European Arrest Warrant was also issued against the wife and daughter of Pier Antonio PanzeriHe still has a house in Calusco d’Adda, in the Bergamo area, and he was the first to arrive: that’s where Panzeri’s wife Maria Colleoni, 67, and his daughter Silvia, 38, were found. The women are now in prison in Bergamo, where they were accompanied on a warrant granting pre-trial detention in prison.

The prosecutor’s office pointed out that this is an investigation into criminal organizations, corruption and money laundering that began in the middle of the year.

This can also be involved Vice-President of the European Parliament. “Home of the Greek Social Democrat Eva Kylie, Vice-President of the European Parliament, was sought. His wife was detained in the morning. Both are being investigated for corruption. This is written by the magazine Le Soir. In the evening, Belgian police arrested Eva Kylie in Brussels. A source close to the investigation told AFP. In the evening, the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament “took the decision to immediately suspend MEP Eva Kylie’s membership of the S&T committee in response to the ongoing investigations”.

That is the suspicion of the Belgian researchers Qatar has transferred money to people holding key positions in relevant positions in the European Parliament. The prosecution did not name Qatar, but both newspapers said various sources had confirmed that it was precisely the country where the World Cup would be held. 4 detentions were confirmed by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office. The other two involved would be a parliamentary assistant and a director of an NGO. Le Soir and Knack report that searches were carried out at the headquarters of an NGO founded by Panzeri, «Fight Impunity». 600,000 euros in cash was reportedly found in the home of the former secretary of the Milan Chamber of Labour.

Qatar’s aim would have been to promote the country’s image for the World Cup and addresses developments in the protection of human rights and working conditions for migrants.

“A Gulf country is suspected of influencing the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament, by paying or giving important gifts to those with a political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament,” the lawyer pointed out. A total of 16 searches were conducted.