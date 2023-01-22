January 22, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Maserati GranTurismo, here it is inside: what a beautiful living room

Gerald Bax January 22, 2023 2 min read

It will arrive in June, from around 150,000 euros Under the “skin” everything is new, with powerful and refined mechanisms derived from those of the MC 20 supercar and, for the first time in the brand’s history, a 100% electric heart. Who’s new Maserati GranTurismowhich will reach dealerships in June 2023 with prices starting approx 150,000 eurosWe knew almost everything: from the technical characteristics (from the engine V6 Neptune to the traction change, from front to all-wheel drive, right up to the Folgore version with no less than 760 hp, powered exclusively by battery), to the exterior design style (at once brave and elegant, staying firmly on tradition, with volumes and proportions that keep clear red color with previous model).

So neat, it becomes more important and rational – But new Maserati GranTurismoNow, the Trident House reveals more details. She opens for the first time on her social channels the doors of her well-being 2 + 2 passenger cabin, finished in every detail with high quality materials. Going into the details highlighted by the images, besides the obvious quest for luxury, which is essential in a car of this class, it can be seen how the designers have devoted special attention to the use of space, trying to design More comfortable and practical environment for the driver and passengers. By getting rid of the gear lever, for example, additional space for storing small items, such as a smartphone or wallet, has been created in the central tunnel. Between the dashboard and the seats, compared to the previous generation model, are Virtually all physical keys are gone: the services and functions on board the MIA multimedia system, which have benefited from an upgrade specifically for the new GranTurismo, can be managed by touching the large screen that is “crowned” in the center of the instrument panel. The legendary clock positioned at the top of the instrument panel, between the “climate” vents, becomes fully digital.

See also  PlayStation Plus September 2021 Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced - Nerd4.life

A little more than 2 + 2 – Completely digital and new Maserati GranTurismoIt is also the instrument panel, the graphics of which change depending on the selected driving mode. As for the petrol versions, which can also be triggered by disabling all electronic aids except for ABS, there are four: Comfort, GT, Sport and Corsa. The full-width screen behind the rim of the slightly leather-wrapped, fully leather-wrapped three-spoke sports steering wheel looks very large and clearly visible. Finally, highly desirable details can be noted, such as the engraved workmanship that adorns the dashboard covers and door panels. The seats, both front and back, are large and very enveloping, as there seems to be all the space needed for even two adults to travel comfortably.

> Pictured above is the new GranTurismo, with its sleek, sinuous shapes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

smartphone battery | The trick to making them last longer and saving big!

January 22, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

WhatsApp: Here’s how to use it as a data bank

January 22, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Announcements about 4+ games, release dates and Game Pass, by Jez Corden – Multiplayer.it

January 21, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Medvedev: The West will try to dismember Russia. As long as America is in Europe, there is no balance.”

January 22, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

priority in combating unemployment.

January 22, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

A minor misunderstanding between Edoardo Donnamaria and Alberto De Pisis – Big Brother VIP

January 22, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

New week, Monday immediately snow on the plains, then a sudden paw of the Russian bear; Consequences »ILMETEO.it

January 22, 2023 Karen Hines