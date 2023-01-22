Maserati GranTurismo, here it is inside: what a beautiful living room

It will arrive in June, from around 150,000 euros Under the “skin” everything is new, with powerful and refined mechanisms derived from those of the MC 20 supercar and, for the first time in the brand’s history, a 100% electric heart. Who’s new Maserati GranTurismowhich will reach dealerships in June 2023 with prices starting approx 150,000 eurosWe knew almost everything: from the technical characteristics (from the engine V6 Neptune to the traction change, from front to all-wheel drive, right up to the Folgore version with no less than 760 hp, powered exclusively by battery), to the exterior design style (at once brave and elegant, staying firmly on tradition, with volumes and proportions that keep clear red color with previous model).

So neat, it becomes more important and rational – But new Maserati GranTurismoNow, the Trident House reveals more details. She opens for the first time on her social channels the doors of her well-being 2 + 2 passenger cabin, finished in every detail with high quality materials. Going into the details highlighted by the images, besides the obvious quest for luxury, which is essential in a car of this class, it can be seen how the designers have devoted special attention to the use of space, trying to design More comfortable and practical environment for the driver and passengers. By getting rid of the gear lever, for example, additional space for storing small items, such as a smartphone or wallet, has been created in the central tunnel. Between the dashboard and the seats, compared to the previous generation model, are Virtually all physical keys are gone: the services and functions on board the MIA multimedia system, which have benefited from an upgrade specifically for the new GranTurismo, can be managed by touching the large screen that is “crowned” in the center of the instrument panel. The legendary clock positioned at the top of the instrument panel, between the “climate” vents, becomes fully digital.

A little more than 2 + 2 – Completely digital and new Maserati GranTurismoIt is also the instrument panel, the graphics of which change depending on the selected driving mode. As for the petrol versions, which can also be triggered by disabling all electronic aids except for ABS, there are four: Comfort, GT, Sport and Corsa. The full-width screen behind the rim of the slightly leather-wrapped, fully leather-wrapped three-spoke sports steering wheel looks very large and clearly visible. Finally, highly desirable details can be noted, such as the engraved workmanship that adorns the dashboard covers and door panels. The seats, both front and back, are large and very enveloping, as there seems to be all the space needed for even two adults to travel comfortably.

> Pictured above is the new GranTurismo, with its sleek, sinuous shapes.