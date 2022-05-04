Mars, from the rocks we discover something violent and destructive in the past of the Red Planet

Mars’ past remains emphatically mysterious, but perhaps, in the past few hours, some additional details may have emerged about the origins of the wonderful red planet, which has always been at the center of fiction but also in Hollywood movies.

The key, says Hdblog.it, could be the flameany type of rock, as the name suggests (Ignis means fire in Latin), has its origins in Ash and pumice as well as lava flows resulting from powerful volcanic eruptions. Currently, the American spacecraft, Perseverance, is venturing near the Nili Fossae region, and in that region of Mars are base rocks rich in volcanic minerals, according to olivine. The same substrate, writes Hdblog.it, was also found in the Josef crater by the soul probe, which operated until 2010.

Mars, a new hypothesis about its origins: here’s what we discovered

Beginning with these analyzes, an attempt was made to understand the origin of this rocky bedrock, and discussions have continued for about 20 years. But now, thanks A team of scientists led by Steve Raff At Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, a finding may have been made that could give an important turning point in the question regarding the origins of Mars. Scientists found, by comparing images collected by roving vehicles with those of terrestrial rocks, that the sixth It is a strong similarity between the samples of Mars and the volcanic rocks found on our planet specifically called ignimbrites. “No one – comments Steve Ruff – has previously proposed egembrites as an explanation for olivine-rich bedrock on Mars. It is possible that this was exactly the type of rock that the Perseverance Wagon moved on and was examining last year.”

Thanks to the identification of ignimbrite, one can get a more detailed picture, indicating the past of Mars as Characterized by numerous eruptions, and above all far more catastrophic than had hitherto been assumed, Very similar among other things to that which gave rise to the Earth. “Imagine – explains the author of this interesting study – an enveloping cloud of hot gas, ash, and nearly melted pumice flowing across the landscape for tens of miles and accumulating in layers as thick as hundreds of feet in a few days.” In any case, to make sure that there are engimbright on Mars, scientists will have to do this studying rocks in an earth lab, This will only be possible when performing the Mars Sample Return mission, which is specifically aimed at returning rock samples taken from the Martian soil by persistence to Earth.