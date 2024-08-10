Mars Express reveals details of ancient Martian lake larger than any on Earth

ESA’s Mars Express probe recently captured stunning images of an ancient lake region on the surface of Mars, providing new details about the Red Planet’s geological and hydrological history.

The area in question, known as the Karalis Mess, was once home to theLake Aridaiaa body of water of enormous dimensions. We are talking about an estimated area: approximately 1.1 million square kilometers (compared to the size of Egypt) Able to host an amount of water: equivalent to three times the area of ​​the Caspian Sea.

The area may have been filled with water about 3.7 billion years ago. “We believe that water, and lots of it, was once here.” High-resolution images taken by Mars Express’ High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) show: