Mars Express reveals details of ancient Martian lake larger than any on Earth

ESA’s Mars Express probe recently captured stunning images of an ancient lake region on the surface of Mars, providing new details about the Red Planet’s geological and hydrological history.
The area in question, known as the Karalis Mess, was once home to theLake Aridaiaa body of water of enormous dimensions. We are talking about an estimated area: approximately 1.1 million square kilometers (compared to the size of Egypt) Able to host an amount of water: equivalent to three times the area of the Caspian Sea.
The area may have been filled with water about 3.7 billion years ago. “We believe that water, and lots of it, was once here.” High-resolution images taken by Mars Express’ High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) show:
- Empty basins that form the remains of Lake Aridania
- Hills formed by winds that swept dust across the planet.
- The area is crossed by two long faults, known as the Serenum Fossae faults.
- Wrinkled hills that bear witness to past volcanic activity.
Pictures also available Evidence that water may have been present in the area even after Lake Aridania disappearedA large central crater shows signs of material flowing away from the impact site, suggesting the presence of water recently. The ESA team explained how Mars lost its water:
“Unlike Earth, Mars does not have a natural magnetic field. Without this magnetic ‘bubble’ to protect the Red Planet from solar winds, Mars’ atmosphere would have eroded, causing its liquid water to evaporate and escape.” That water vapor from the atmosphere into space.
Not only do these new images provide a fascinating glimpse into Mars’ past, they also provide Valuable information for future exploration missions.Understanding the history of water on Mars is crucial in the search for possible signs of past life on the planet. The Mars Express mission, which has been orbiting Mars since 2003, continues to provide invaluable data, demonstrating the enduring value of long-duration space missions in expanding our understanding of the solar system.
