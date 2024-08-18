Mars and Jupiter Will Be Very Close: It’s a Very Rare Event | Lift Your Eyes to See This: The Next Sight in 2033 – CUENEWS

Rare Celestial Encounter: Mars and Jupiter Nearly Touch in the Night Sky

Our Solar System It is a vast expanse of planets, moons, asteroids and comets, all orbiting the Sun. This complex cosmic dance has fascinated humanity for centuries, leading us to increasingly explore and understand the universe. Wonders of our corner of the universeFrom the rocky inner planets Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars, to the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, to the icy worlds of Uranus and Neptune, each celestial body offers a unique and intriguing spectacle.

Solar System They are divided into two main categories: the inner planets and the outer planets. The inner planets, closer to the Sun, have solid, rocky surfaces. In contrast, the outer planets, farther away, are dominated by vast gaseous atmospheres and spectacular ring systems. Jupiter, gas giantIt is the largest of all, with a mass greater than that of all the other planets combined.

In addition to the major planetsThe Solar System is home to countless other small bodies. The asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is home to thousands of space rocks of varying sizes. Further out, in the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud, lie billions of icy comets that occasionally enter the inner Solar System, creating spectacular displays in the night sky.

Understanding our solar system It has revolutionized space missions. From the first probes like Pioneer and Voyager, which traveled beyond the boundaries of the solar system, to more recent missions like Cassini, New Horizons and Europe’s Rosetta mission, which visited a comet.

Mars and Jupiter are approaching

This week a rare event It will attract the attention of astronomy enthusiasts: Mars and Jupiter will appear almost touching in the night sky. Although the two planets are actually separated hundreds of millions of kilometersFrom Earth, they will appear very close, with the distance between them not exceeding one degree.

This phenomenon is known as “minimal separation”It is an exceptional opportunity to observe two of the most fascinating planets in our solar system in one view.

rare coupling

Conjugation The Mars-Jupiter conjunction will occur during daylight hours on Wednesday, but it will also be visible at night, especially when looking east just before dawn. Jupiter will be noticeably brighter than Mars.Creating the illusion of a twin planet in the sky.

This heavenly scene And it won’t happen again until 2033.making this week’s note a An event not to be missed For astronomy enthusiasts and anyone who wants to admire the beauty of our universe.