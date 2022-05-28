Marquez, new surgery due to an injury to his right arm. news

At the end of qualifying in Mugello, Marquez announced that he would have to undergo fourth surgery on the humerus of his right arm: “It was not an easy decision, I did everything to avoid it. My arm is no longer in its normal position, c ”There is a lot of rotation. I have no idea when I will be back, I will start preparing for 2023, Honda supports me and believes in me. It doesn’t make sense for me to drive like this, I’m so sick. If I didn’t have this character, I would have retired by now.”

Marquis paused again. After finishing 11th in the Italian Grand Prix, the Spanish driver called Honda for an extraordinary press conference. The rumors of the past few days unfortunately found confirmation: After the Italian Grand Prix, the Spaniard will travel to the United States to undergo new surgery on his right arm specifically for the humerus. For Honda rider is Fourth operation since the fall of July 19, 2020 in Jerez When he fractured the humerus in his right arm. All this adds up to Two episodes of double vision Who felt it not only physically, but also psychologically in these seasons. Alberto Puig Honda team manager confirms that the operation will take place immediately after the Italian Grand Prix: “The bones are ready for a new intervention, Mark will stop after Mugello for an operation in the United States next week.”

“It’s a nightmare for me to walk around like this.”

In recent weeks, Marquez has repeated several times that he can no longer ride in his style, and is still complaining of pain on the bike. His words at the conference in Mugello are the conclusion of all these references that Mark recently made: “It wasn’t an easy decision, I tried everything to avoid it, but it’s the only way to make a full recovery. My driving style is not what it used to be: not because of the bike, but because of me. My right arm is no longer in its normal position, There is a lot of rotationThe doctor suggested that I solve this problem once and for all with the fourth surgery. They believe in it and know what they are doing. I have no idea when I’ll be back in the saddleI will do everything step by step, step by step. For me it doesn’t make sense to be filmed like that, it makes no sense at all, I feel so bad, for me it’s a nightmare to be filmed like this – says the Spaniard with bright eyes. I will start preparing for the 2023 World Championship, Honda supports me and believes in me. I know I can finish on the podium in some episodes, but I don’t want to keep racing like this. If I didn’t have this character, I would definitely have retired by now. I know what I have, I know my limits and I know my capabilities. But I can’t overdo it, I feel like I’m restricted to the bike.”