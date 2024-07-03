July 3, 2024

Marmolada, Erica Campagnaro and David Miotti in memory of the tragedy at mass

July 3, 2024

Cittadella (Padua) – Today, two years ago, the Marmalade tragedy. Debris caused by an avalanche and the detachment of a serac along the stretch from Pian dei Fiacconi to Punta Peña at 1.43 p.m. She took 11 lives. Among them were Cittadella couple Erica Campagnaro, 44, and Davide Miotti, 51. They were returning home after an early morning hike. David went with another couple and they also died. They cannot do anything.


Mass to Marmolada, Erika and David

The two children, Karen and Ettore, who lost their first notes and most important affections, immediately won the love of their relatives and many who knew Erica and David, highly respected and respected. With his passion for the mountains, he is a management employee with a passion for outdoor life and sports, a licensed trekking guide with a shop that sells mountaineering products. With an outdoor activity, many will meet next Saturday in the center of the Cittadella, the second edition of the Camminando Insieme a Erica e Davide, a non-competitive walk. Memorial service tonight at 7.30pm at the Friars Convent Church in Borgo Treviso. They are by no means forgotten opportunities to meet to further strengthen the memory of Erica and David, who live on in the hearts of many. While Ettore, now eighteen years old, is about to enter his fifth year at the Tito Lucrezio Caro Science High School, Karen graduated last March in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, “Saturday was a special moment to remember my parents through sports activities. I wanted to practice.” The starting and arrival point of the 6 kilometer urban parade, organized by the group of the same name, is Piazza Luigi Pierophone, where registration opens from 6.30 p.m. Starts at 8pm with 5 euros in cash, a special t-shirt and a water bottle (while stocks last). Proceeds from the event will be donated to charities. As Luca Miotti, David’s brother, notes, the Autonomous Province of Trento does not appear to have organized commemorations.

