Mario Cositore is left in the lurch by all the ladies!

In the episode of Men and Women, broadcast today, Thursday, October 10, 2024, Mario Cositore is left in a dilemma by his ladies while Valerio returns to the studio to try to impress Gemma Galgani.

in men and women ring, Broadcast today Thursday, October 10, 2024, Mario Cozitore He managed to lose in one fell swoop all three ladies ready to woo him. Altronista Michele Longobardi chats with his fiancée Amal while Valerio He dramatically returns to the studio after the slap he received Gemma Galgani Who, despite everything, seems ready to forgive him.

Men and women, Mario Cositore makes his ladies run away

surprising Men and women Looks like he bit off more than he can chew in this episode of Dating program by maria de filippi. Mario Cozitore He is the most desirable man in the male line on the throne, and if you ask us to find a logical explanation for this madness, unfortunately we have to admit that we are unable to formulate it in any way. Mario has no requirements to be the dream man of a woman who really wants to find true love and build a family, yet they all do nothing but fly around him hoping to catch his attention and make you believe that this love for cams is much stronger than romantic love cams. Let’s get back to today’s episode. Mario came out with a margaritawhose efforts in demonstrating perfect facial definition that would make even the Kardashians jealous (we’re just kidding) were greatly appreciated, we spent a lovely evening with her and afterwards They end up sleeping together. Sleep exactly. Margarita is satisfied with this romantic, movie-like aspect while Cusitere frankly admits that he would have liked to have done much moreInstead of sleeping. Here the Neapolitan knight scores the first hit of the first degree.

The news is immediately surprising Morenathe tiger in this edition, who was supposed to go out with Mario in the evening after the recording and who admits that he feels disgusted, as if she were a friend from Temptation Island who just watched her partner’s video with the seductresses during Unexpected Benito. Margarita resents thisMaybe you also want to delve deeper into the problem of mattress caress? Mario gets angry at both of them and the result is this The knight ends up like Sora CamillaWhat everyone wants and no one takes. Even with Maura The acquaintance ends before it begins since the lady admits that she found a wall of Cusitore, who plays defense for once and does not trust the lady and her sudden breakup with Gianluca.

Men and Women: Michel, how boring, Valerio is back in charge

After the space reserved for Mario Cositore, Ep Men and women Connect with Tronista Michele Longobardi. So here we have to pause for a moment Launching an appeal to Maria De Filippi: We don’t care about the funny guy with blue eyes, we want to feed on Alessio! Let’s close the parentheses and continue. Michelle sends Sofia home With the class, she is not bothered perhaps because she finds it very boring at least as far as we feel, and then comes the turn of the outside Veronica Who does something truly original – so to speak – i.e. celebrates his birthday with him complete with cake that could feed an army. The kiss begins between them And here it is hopethe suitor who seemed at the moment to be the favorite and who is clearly already thinking about how to get into Marianne’s television recycling circle by adopting techniques like Julia de Lellis, asks for clarifications and takes a good beating. Michelle is interested in Veronica whether she likes it or not.

After this useless moment for narrative purposes, we return to the character of the moment: Valerio. After getting one A slap in the face from Gemma Galgani Due to a bad argument resulting from the mysterious presence of Maria Soledad in his life, the knight returns to the studio with an enviable cheek and… He begs the Lady of Turin to make peace. What separates them still phone Of disagreement, but Valerio knows how to evade to the point that Gemma, instead of declaring categorically that she never wants to see him again except at a pedestrian crossing where she is sure not to run him over, even hesitates and admits that she has to do it. Think about their knowledge. Here we have to say: Whoever caused your pain, cry for yourself, dear Gemma!

