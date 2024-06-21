June 21, 2024

Maria De Filippi makes a radical decision: the unexpected event

Lorelei Reese June 21, 2024

Maria De Filippi

Maria De Filippi made a radical decision. One of your most beloved shows has been upended by a major unexpected event, what happens now? The presenter is known for her organizational ability and great professionalism.

Maria She has always been the most popular presenter on Italian television. His programs are loved and followed by millions of people. from Men and women, Amici, C’è Posta per Te, For many years, audiences have experienced each episode as an unmissable event. there From Philippians She has always highlighted the thousands of qualities she possesses, the enviable listening skills and the unique intelligence that make Maria a woman unique.

During the boys’ trip to Amici, Maria supports and supports each of them with great participation. His advice for men and women passionate They are a great inspiration to all heroes. It is likely that your mail is the program through which this is done Talents The broadcaster is at her best. From telling different stories to his precision in dealing with topics and topics Correct arguments.

Maria De Filippi, a bad hit on one of her shows: what happens?

Another popular show that sees Maria’s presence and full cooperation is Temptation Island. The latter is highly anticipated every summer and allows many couples to test their feelings. Many heroes have become greatly loved and followed by the audience over the years. In this case too, is Maria paying the best attention to the faces that will be chosen? Surely behind the different choices there is his judgment, and how could we not listen to his point of view, always in line with the current times. The new version of Temptation Island will start On June 27 on Canale 5. Pairs were introduced but a sudden He upset the plans.

From Raffella Mannoia’s social profile, what happens a few days after the start of Temptation Island

One of the pairs already submitted for this edition has been excluded. Raffaella Menoiathe author and right-hand friend of Maria, renewed the invitation to all couples who wish to participate, to present themselves to attend Auditions. But how can a new couple be included in a recorded program that will be broadcast next week? Some rumors did Name is Jenny and TonyIt appears that the two were sent away during filming. But at this point, wouldn’t it be better to stick with the six couples chosen for this edition? Who knows if this new last-minute addition will be of any use punish the program. We just have to wait for the beginning of the episodes to find out how the writers introduced two new heroes. It will certainly not be fully integrated into the different contexts given Late arrival.

