After two years of restrictions on Govt-19, the capital returns to celebrate Republic Day with all regular meetings. Thursday, June 2, In fact, on the anniversary of the historic referendum of 1946, the Italians abolished the monarchy in favor of the Republic, and the traditional parade will take place via De Foure Imperial. In the sky, moreover, there is great anticipation of Frecce Tricolor flying.

Republic Day: June 2, 2022 event

Republic Day celebrations will begin on Wednesday, June 1, when President Sergio Materella will meet with recognized Italian embassy leaders in a concert by the band of the Venetian “La Phoenix” Theater in Guernall. Maestro Myung Wun Sungal (music by Ludwig von Beethoven and Pietro Muscovy). The concert, which will begin at 6.30pm at Roy Uno, will open with a greeting from President Matarella. Govt 19 For reasons related to precautionary measures against infection – traditional evening reception at the Guernail Garden.

March and Freeze Tricolor

On Thursday morning, June 2, at 9.15 am, the President will pay homage to Altare della Patria by wearing a laurel wreath with a tricolor ribbon in the presence of the highest corporate offices. At the same time there will be a flyover of Fresh Tricolori in the sky over the city of Rome.

Later, Sergio Materella, via de San Gregorio, will receive an explanation of the departments lined up for the press, and will attend the traditional military parade from the Presidential Tribunal via de Foure Imperial.

On the afternoon of June 2, the Guernail Garden will only be partially open to the public from 3 to 7 p.m., in line with measures to prevent the risk of infection by the Covit 19 virus. Entry will be allowed to the categories of vulnerable persons represented by the National Associations. About 2,300 guests, divided into shifts to allow all guests to travel with adequate security, have been identified by the Lazio Region, Roma Capital and the Metropolitan City of Roma Capital.

Finally, on the night of June 2, the Tricolor Torino del Cordile d’Onor will illuminate the exterior.