Marcello on the shields: it’s the podium for him right away

“The first round of the GT World Challenge Endurance was held at the Italian circuit of Imola. The race at the Emiliano track received a huge media response, thanks to the participation of Valentino Rossi in the series which undoubtedly brought great visibility to the championship. Ticino-born Marcelo was involved in the appointment as the standard holder for Mercedes-AMG, Racing with Team Akkodis Asp (the new name of the AKKA ASP team that saw Akka’s merger with Modis) aboard the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3, along with his buddies, as well as the official Mercedes-AMG drivers, Junon and Goncadilla, the weekend started on Saturday, which is A free practice day that alternated rain and sun, among which was Marcelo’s car yet always proved to be competitive.

On Sunday, the engines started early in the morning for the three qualifying sessions which saw Marciello advance in Q1, Juncadella in Q2 and Gounon in Q3 respectively. The final result, given by the average of the three drivers, led to an absolute third place out of the 53 cars entered. The three-hour endurance race saw Marcelo take part in the starting stages and maintain third place. For a full hour’s drive, he fended off a quick Aston Martin attack from behind, then handed the car over to Spaniard Goncadilla for the second hour of the race. On his return, the No. 88 Mercedes AMG GT3 slipped into fourth place, thanks to an optimized stopping strategy. The Spaniard drove his own race watch, and was able to get back into third place before pit stops for the next driver change. The perfect strategy, while in the presence of a safety car, made it possible to change the driver in favor of Gounon and return to second place. Thus, the Frenchman took the lead in the last hour of the race, managing to close on the second step of the podium, and took very important points in terms of the championship, given the disadvantages compared to the very fast rivals of Audi and Aston Martin.

After that appointment, Raffaele will take part in two days of official testing for the Adac GT Masters Championship at the Oschersleben track, before traveling midweek to the US where he will race Long Beach in California, setting Sprint for the IMSA Championship in which she will compete with the Mercedes AMG WeatherTech team. “.