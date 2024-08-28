Marathon director fired by Bungie for inappropriate behavior

Barrett joined Bungie in 1999, quickly rising through the ranks to become director of Halo and Destiny. He was director of the shooter Marathon until last summer, before mysteriously leaving the company at the end of March.

According to information shared by Bloomberg. Chris Barrett a Bungie veteran Former director of Marathon, Destiny and Halo He was I launched At the end of March due to inappropriate behavior He was held captive towards his subordinates, especially females, as Barrett himself confirmed in a memo he sent to the gate.

Reasons for dismissal

Barrett was fired from the company following an internal investigation after at least eight employees reported inappropriate behavior, according to anonymous Bloomberg sources, particularly Barrett. Some of the female employees were explicitly described as “attractive.” And he asked to play with them. Truth or DareIt also seems that he would repeatedly refer to his wealth and power within Bungie, suggesting that It could have helped them advance in their careers..

A still from the first official trailer for the movie Marathon

Other sources say Barrett befriended female employees in various departments, then showered them with favors. Messages that cross the boundaries between professional and personal sphereswhere some people inside the company said they received unwanted advances and felt uncomfortable.

“I believe I have always acted with integrity and been respectful and supportive of my colleagues, many of whom I consider close friends,” Barrett said in a statement sent to Bloomberg.

“I never thought my communications were unwanted and I never thought they would make anyone feel uncomfortable. If anyone felt that way when interacting with me, I am truly sorry.”

This information comes just weeks after another report, suggesting that Marathon would be in dire straits and that many within Bungie would have little faith in the project, despite the fact that in March the reins were taken by Joe Ziegler, the former Riot game director who directed you to work on Valorant.