Some foods are known to be harmful to your teeth. But how many of you know which foods protect your oral health? They are often the most mysterious. In fact, many believe that this autumn delight will ruin your teeth, but in fact it can protect them from tooth decay.

myth to dispel?

Tooth decay and gingivitis are certainly problems to be avoided at all costs. Not only because it is annoying and leads to a high bill at the dentist. But also because it can escalate into other health problems: When periodontitis turns into periodontitis, there is a risk of tooth loss or the appearance of serious diseases.

So it’s a good idea to brush your teeth after every meal and floss at least once a day. It is also important to avoid foods that are more harmful to oral health than others. Sweets, carbonated and sweetened drinks, in particular, are among the products that are consumed in moderation.

However, there are foods with a bad reputation that can actually benefit you. This is the case, for example, from One of the most loved drinks by Italians. But a recurring doubt concerns acidic foods: is the fact that they are harmful to teeth a myth that should be dispelled?

On the other hand, foods with high acidity can damage enamel. But, on the other hand, some soil products with a sour taste have unexpected effects. This is the case for this beloved fall fruit.

Many people think that this fall’s treatment will spoil your teeth, but it can actually protect them from tooth decay

Autumn offers an abundance of healthy fruits and vegetables. Among these, the pomegranate fruit stands out. her beans They not only have important nutritional properties, but are also a valuable ally of beauty. For example, there can be tapped Prepare an anti-aging facial tonic at home.

However, many believe that pomegranate damages tooth enamel due to being particularly acidic. This may be true: In fact, it is best to rinse your mouth after eating it. But experts also point out the potential protective effect of pomegranate.

Like many other red pulp fruits, pomegranate is rich in it anthocyanins. These substances can help calm inflammation, but also reduce the concentration of bacteria that cause tooth decay.

For this reason, when you suffer from gingivitis or gingivitis, or in the presence of cavities, it is important to fill them with red fruits. Strawberries are definitely not in season, so why not have a good pomegranate feast?