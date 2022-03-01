How we love to eat! It is a favorite activity of many people, because our kitchen has a lot of delicious recipes.

However, we must always keep in mind how important it is to keep the food consumed under control, so as not to overdo it. On the contrary, this will undoubtedly affect our body weight, but it may also reveal the presence of a disease.

Take special care in these cases

We talk about “increased appetite” when the food we eat is not enough and leads us to eat more. Sometimes this situation is normal, since it can occur, for example, during growth stages.

Humanitas confirm this, but confirm how This conditionIn fact, it can also hide problems of another nature.

Not just anxiety and depression

The reasons behind this seemingly harmless situation may also be psychological.

It can happen, for example, when you are exposed to periods of intense anxiety or stress.

But in more serious cases, this behavior hides deep internal discomforts, which often coincide with depression.

Many joke about the fact that they are always hungry, without knowing that it can be one of the symptoms of these four common diseases.

In addition to being caused by emotionally stressful moments, such as those described above, an increased appetite may indicate other problems.

This, in fact, can also be a real symptom of food intolerance. This name includes all those ills and inconveniences that arise after eating “unsuitable” food for us.

Food intolerances can cause many problems such as digestive problems. We are talking about diarrhea and swelling of the abdomen as well as skin irritation and itching.

In addition, very few people know that this can be one of the problems at the root of a problem Hair that gets dirty instantly.

This situation mainly affects women

Eating in this disordered manner can also reveal a problem that will primarily affect the world of women. In fact, these symptoms can also be associated with typical premenstrual syndrome.

This condition causes a whole host of diseases, such as increased fatigue and other problems strictly related to the body.

For example, the feeling of greater pain in the breast can occur, but also a severe headache. Not to mention the effects this condition has on mood.

In these moments, for example, you may feel more irritable or have sudden mood changes. Many people joke about increased appetite, unaware that it may reveal some of these diseases.

For this reason, in cases of eating disorders, it is important to contact your doctor and seek advice.