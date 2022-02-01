February 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Manila Nazzaro finds a strange piece of paper, and David Silvestri and Mirjana are delighted.

Manila Nazzaro finds a strange piece of paper, and David Silvestri and Mirjana are delighted.

Lorelei Reese February 1, 2022 2 min read

Manila Nazarote Become the protagonist of a mysterious story that occurred in the last hours within a house From Big Brother Vip 6.

Scenario Gate seems to have calmed down as a result of Some accusations made by Jessica Selassie towards the Venezuelan model, Delia Duran. In fact, the latter seems to have a real text inside her wardrobe, only to be consulted on occasion. But considering the princess of Ethiopia finally turned out to be a huge misunderstanding.

lex Miss ItalyThis time, she is surrounded by her two adventurous companions David Silvestri e Mirjana Trevisanhe found a sheet of unknown content which, in addition to leaving it visibly bewildering, made the game’s software editorial team suffer.

“Guys, take the paper to the warehouse.”, was heard from the microphones placed above. As soon as the director learned the truth, he immediately changed the shot. but at the same time, Nazaru muttered something That the web did not go unnoticed.

But wait… he was fired laterhe whispered Manilaindicating, according to many, that he intended to release Alex Bailey. In fact, the actor is the only one who is currently excluded from the game, due to the actions he practiced during the confrontation with his wife, Delia Duran. The latter has actually become an official competitor to GF VIP while representative a hundred exhibitions He was forced to leave due to being too close to her and not respecting the distances.

Although disqualification, Alex Continue to attend the studio Become the protagonist in all episodes againWhat is that He didn’t go down to the rest of Cinecittà .’s roommates Moreover, it made them suspicious of more TV series being set on the table.

See also  Cop26, the extraordinary speech by 95-year-old documentary filmmaker David Attenborough that has captured world leaders

You may also be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

LikeQ, lo shopping livestreaming ha la sua app

February 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

lacrime e notte agitata al GF Vip

February 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Sanremo 2022, Antonella Clerici al posto di Amadeus: le sue parole

January 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

stop ai tamponi per rientrare in Italy

February 1, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ukraine, Draghi Chima Putin: “Impegno per un de-escalation”

February 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Trade Republic also offers an investment savings plan

February 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Manila Nazzaro finds a strange piece of paper, and David Silvestri and Mirjana are delighted.

February 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese