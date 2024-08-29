Maneuver 2024, News Pension Share 103 and Tax Cuts: The Plan

From pressure on pensions To the “middle class” process that would bring tax benefits to another eight million taxpayers, in addition to the 14 million workers affected by the tax wedge reduction, for a total of 14 million workers. 22 million taxpayers affected by tax cutsThese are the assumptions about the pension and tax packages that the government is working on in light of the budget.

Pensions

On the Social Security front, technicians from the Departments of Labor and Treasury are working on various simulations of one of these. Narrow pension advanceand freeing up resources from the measure – quota 103 – which is very expensive in its current state. For this purpose, as Adnkronos learned from government sources, the INPS technical structure in charge of the matter was called by the counterparts of the two ministries to conduct a survey of possible options. But this topic should also be raised at the majority meeting tomorrow, Friday, August 30.

There will be a study under consideration by the government. Extending exit windows to 6-7 months Of the three current employees who choose the advance with contributions of 42 years and 10 months (41 and 10 months for women) regardless of their age. Moreover, the woman’s option and the social monkey may not be renewed.

Among the measures that technicians are also studying are: Downward adjustment of the revaluation mechanism for checks with higher amountsAlso on the pension package table is the proposal launched in recent weeks by the Northern League’s undersecretaries for the economy, Federico Freni, and the Labour Party’s Claudio Dorrigon, for the mandatory allocation of pensions. 25% of the total GDP in an integrated mannerThus partially relieving the burden on the state.

cut the tax wedge

Among the priorities of the government in the maneuver is the desire to confirm the reduction in the tax wedge for 14 million workers and the consolidation of the first two IRPEF rates. Moreover, as far as we know, within the framework of the logical continuation of the tax reduction envisaged by the fiscal mandate, while allowing coverage, the government aims to reduce the tax burden on the so-called middle class, which did not benefit from either the reductions in labor costs or the simplification of the Irpef. The hypothesis is therefore being studied Reducing the average rate from 35 to 33% and increasing the income limit from 50 to 60 thousand euros As for the second tranche: a scheme that would benefit the pockets of about 8 million taxpayers. However, everything is conditional on finding resources. The cost of operating the “middle class” is about 4 billion.