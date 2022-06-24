Maneskin’s Damiano stares at a fan, then publicly apologizes

“I’ve been Coraline for 7 years, now thank you too I’m Alice again.” The girl was holding the sign that seemed to be wrong, so much so that the attacker, instead of thanking her, acted somewhat abruptly.

Damiano subordinate manskin He had to apologize to avoid sparking controversy on social media. The hero of the episode is a young fan who attended the band’s concert in Lignano Sabbiadoro from the front rows. The girl was holding a sign with a message apparently equivocal, so much so that the attacker, instead of thanking her for the gesture, acted somewhat abruptly.

Message misinterpreted by Damiano

“My name is Alice, I’ve been suffering from anorexia nervosa since 2015. I’m still in the hospital in a building, but on June 23 I’m going on vacation to go to the Manskin party which has helped me so much. I’ll get the most gold, and I’ll try first grade”, wrote the young fan a few days ago. “See you under the stage“But the meeting didn’t go exactly as hoped,” Damiano David replied on Twitter. In fact, the girl showed up with a sign that she wanted to be a tender dedication to the band, a message thanking them for the value their music had in overcoming her illness.”I’ve been Coraline for 7 years, now thank you too I’m Alice againI stood on the billboard.

Fan disappointment and Damiano’s apology

Apparently, however, Damiano had misinterpreted the reference to Coralinesong written by Inspired by the story of Giorgia Soleri and his personal battle against a disease that had universal value. The girl, who has come back with a bad look, has exploded her momentum on social media. “I’m the girl with the Coraline poster, I know you read it…I wanted to apologize if I hurt you in any way, given your sudden reaction. I may have had high expectations, but I just came out of the hospital just for you and what do I know, greetings“.An immediate response from the singer who wanted to apologize for what could have been a misunderstanding.”Sorry for the look, that wasn’t my intention. thanks for coming’ replied the attacking commander, immediately silencing the controversy.