Maneskin in concert in Rome, Circus Maximus was sold out

Rome – I. manskin They are ready to go back to Italy again for their special event tonight at Circus Maximus , the symbol of Rome and great rock music. Produced and organized by Vivo Concerti, the show has already been recorded Sold for months with 70,000 tickets sold It was preceded by two other Italian sold-out events at the Verona Arena and at the G. manskins, After the double exhibition in Coachella will propose an amazing and energetic show, with two hours of concert and set in which every essential stage of the band will be traced, from the first songs that made them known to the public to their latest great successes.

Maneskin, first world tour

2022 will then see the start of their first world tour: The Noisy ride for kids, with 56 concerts, plus current summer dates, always produced and organized by Vivo Concerti. Beginning in the fall, the tour will take them to the main sports clubs and halls in North America and Europe, as well as to the most important Italian gyms. Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan returned from exceptional success in the United States, kicking off last fall with two specials in New York and Los Angeles and attending as a special guest at the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas. The concert is organized at Circus Maximus in collaboration with Rock In Roma.