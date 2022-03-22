Maneskin announced his first world tour

a tour – The Noisy ride for kids you will develop In 48 concerts between North America and Europe. The dates have increased and now include the first major North American tour, as well as several additions to performances at the Italian Palace. The European Club Tour, which was previously postponed, moves to gyms in 2023.

The tour will depart on October 31, 2022 from Seattle. From there, Mineskin will play in 16 cities across the US – including New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington and Canada. After the North American tour, Måneskin will begin his European tour in Italy, in Pesaro, on February 23, 2023, adding two new dates: March 17 in Bologna and May 5 in Milan. The European Tour has been rescheduled for 2023 – to which new dates have been added – and includes iconic venues such as the O2 Arena in London, the Accor Arena in Paris, and the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin. Outdoor performances confirmed including Verona (April 28, 2022), Circo Massimo (July 9, 2022) and Lignano Sabbiadoro (June 23, 2022), in addition to participating in all festivals already announced including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio .

Advertising – “It is with great emotion that we announce that our Loud Kids Tour has gone even louder and international! – Måneskin announced -. We have grown and will include our first real major dates in the US. European indoor shows have been increased due to popular demand. We have also added some new dates for anyone He was unable to get his tickets on time.”

