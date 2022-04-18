Manchester United vs Norwich City: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

I’m not sure there is a more unexpected team in the Premier League than Manchester United. Since the defeat of Tottenham, United withdrew from the Champions League thanks to Atletico Madrid, equalized with Leicester City and lost to Everton. All this on the one hand that he has to get into the top four to make sure he can recruit players during the summer.

They will face Norwich City after beating Burnley to end a long winning streak. Still firmly entrenched at the bottom of the table, the Canary Islands have conceded more goals for six of the last eight opponents against only Brighton and Burnley who have not scored at the bottom of the net. Ralph Rangnick hopes to be able to use this as an opportunity to start his attack because, despite his star-studded squad, this united team has been unable to score.

With Ralph Rangnick’s time at the helm nearing an end, will United set out to return to Europe or will things wait until next year?

Here are our stories, how to watch the game, and more:

How do you monitor the odds?



Date : Saturday 16th April | time : 10:00 Eastern time

: Saturday 16th April | : 10:00 Eastern time location : Old Trafford – Manchester, England

: Old Trafford – Manchester, England TV: United States | Live broadcast: fuboTV (Free trial)

United States | fuboTV (Free trial) coincidence: Manchester United-410; draw +490; Norwich City +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Manchester United: Luke Shaw will miss the match anyway, but Rangnick could get strength increases if the midfielders recover during the week. Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay missed the Everton match due to injury, and Fred came out in only 36 minutes due to an apparent thigh injury. Midfield hubs Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic with only two matches three days apart will not be what the doctor ordered if the other midfielders don’t recover.

Norwich City: Dean Smith may also have a triple comeback with Przemyslav Placita, Billy Gilmore and Josh Sargent all at their best. None of them will likely have much of an impact, but it would be good for Sargent to see questions still loom over who could start as a striker for the US men’s national team as the World Cup approaches. Sargent fell to the sidelines of the USMNT image but with no forwards ahead, a good season finale would put him back in the mix.

prediction

Bruno Fernandes will return to his best as a bully on a flat track and United will increase the score in Norwich. Choose: Manchester United 3, Norwich City 0