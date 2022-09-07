Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Premier League selection, TV channel, how to watch online, now, news

Arsenal They have thrived under Mikel Arteta with a perfect 5-0 start to the season as they occupy the top of the Premier League standings. Whatever happens, they’ll finish the weekend in first place then Manchester Point dropped a Aston Villa Saturday. For Arsenal, the trip to Old Trafford will be one of the toughest tests so far this season. Light in midfield due to injuries Tommaso Party And Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal did not succeed in his quest Douglas Louise Deadline day for it Albert Sambi Lokunga Maybe you can start over.

Manchester United They won three games in a row as Erik Ten Hag made his mark on the team so much that they kept a clean sheet despite Harry Maguire starting from Leicester City Thursday. With matches coming up so thick and fast, there’s likely to be some rotation as Ten Hag’s style demands a lot from the team and that’s why they saw performance levels drop after the 60th minute.

Casemiro could start the season for the first time having finished the last two games for United. Cristiano Ronaldo It can come off the bench again because of its effectiveness Marco Rashford He was on top of the line. Casemiro may be required to track down Martin Odegaard Who has scored three goals in Arsenal’s last three games. Odegaard also played a pivotal role in Gabriel Jesus And the That Gabriel Martinelli Success; He’s usually decisive in attacks even when he’s not getting help because of his eyesight.

This is a well-qualified Arsenal game so Manchester United will face it as they look to keep three clean sheets in a row.

Here are our stories, how to watch the game, and more:

How do you monitor the odds?



Date: Sunday 4th September | time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Site: Old Trafford – Manchester, United Kingdom

Television: United States | broadcast live: fuboTV (Free trial)

Coincidence: man +160; PARARE +250; ARS +165 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Real-time updates: Man United vs Arsenal

Injury updates

Manchester United: Anthony’s work permit is expected to be resolved in time for his debut (possibly off the bench). Antonio Marziale He will miss the match due to a foot injury with no public timetable for when he returns. Luca Shaw And the Aaron Wan-Bissaka They will undergo late fitness tests, but even if they are available, they will likely not start and you may have to wait for the Europa League (on Paramount+) for their chances.

Arsenal: Arteta has some tough playtime decisions like Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale Subject to late physical fitness tests. Odegaard faces an ankle injury that could keep him out as Ramsdale recovers from a knee injury. If he misses the match, it means his debut Matt Turner On the net at Old Trafford it would have been the right opportunity. Oleksandr Zinchenko He will miss the match due to a knee injury Kieran Tierney Start over while Barty and Nene are away together for a long time Reiss Nelson.

prediction

Jadon Sancho He will maintain his good form by scoring again, but Gabriel Jesus will be at the heart of Arsenal’s comeback once again. But this time, the points will be shared. Choose: Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2