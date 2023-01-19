Lewis Hamiltonat least for the time being, is not involved in Attempt to take over Manchester United that the owner of the project Sir Jim Ratcliffe – the owner of the chemical company Ineos and considered the richest man in the UK – continues to move forward in recent weeks. In recent days, rumors have been circulating in England that the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, linked to Ratcliffe and Ineos through his Mercedes military activity (Ineos is the sponsor and owner of a third of the Brackley team), was part of the reason for negotiating the acquisition of a majority stake in the club. Indeed today, this possibility has been dismissed by the British news agency Palestinian Authority. Hamilton joined the bid from the consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton last year to take over at Chelsea. In this case, however, the negotiations were not successful.

Stevenage’s number 44 has, on more than one occasion, expressed his interest in it Join the ownership of a Premier League clubwith the intention of making up for the lack ofblack propertiesIn sports. Manchester United had announced last November 22 that the Board of Directors “He would have considered all strategic alternatives, including new investment in the club, sale or any other deal involving the clubCEOs Avram and Joel Glazer added that they were trying.Maximizing the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future“. Ineos has now become the first potential buyer to confirm interest in the US acquisition, where a company spokesperson said on Tuesday that the company “Officially included in the process“.