Male infertility, these foods double the production of testosterone: the turning point in the treatment of sexual diseases

Eating these foods doubles testosterone levels and helps fight male infertility. Breakthrough on the horizon?

Male infertility is a growing problem worldwide. Which affects a large percentage of couples (estimates range between 15 and 20%). The reasons can be different and It also involves the diet we follow at the table..

Certain foods in particular can help male performance. It helps improve sexual function and has also been shown to be beneficial in combating infertility, according to an Italian study published last November. Current research in food science.

The research, carried out by the Institute of Translational Pharmacology of the National Research Centre, was recently presented at the National Congress of the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA). The investigation was an advantage First time identified effects of specific type of diet to combat infertility And improve testosterone levels.

Foods that help fight infertility in men

Even an improper diet can exacerbate the harmful effects of factors such as stress, pollution, and socio-economic conditions that may be Serious implications for DNA fragmentation in spermone of the main causes of male infertility.

From this point of view A great help can come from the organic Mediterranean diet.Already known for its general health benefits and ability to reduce the incidence of major chronic diseases, the Italian study followed a sample of 50 men aged between 35 and 45. The results were surprising.

As Fabrizio Palumbo, medical director of the UOC Urology Hospital Ospedale Di Venere in Bari, explained to Ansa: “It was observed that after 3 months of starting the diet, people recorded a 116% increase in testosterone levels.” At the same time, by reducing carbohydrates and increasing antioxidants thanks to daily consumption of red fruits and at least 3 daily servings of fresh vegetables, Another interesting fact also emerged..

And she actually registered. “A decrease in the percentage of sperm with fragmented DNA, which decreased to 23.2% compared to the initial 44.2%,” “This is a very important point,” explains nutritional biologist Veronica Corsetti, first author of the study as well as a CNR researcher and president of the Fertilelife association.

Testosterone doubled, -21% of sperm with fragmented DNACharacters speak for themselves in brief. It seems clear. The organic Mediterranean diet also helps combat a common condition like infertility.. Another proof of the quality of this diet that has always been recommended by doctors and health authorities.





